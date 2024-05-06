

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says encampments set up on university campuses by pro-Palestinian protesters “need to move.”

Ford says he's getting messages from parents expressing concerns that their kids will be harassed or bullied because of the encampments, which have cropped up on several campuses in recent weeks.

The premier says some of what he's seen and heard about the protests is “unacceptable,” and universities need to “move them on.”

Meanwhile, the University of Toronto says it sees “a way forward” after meeting with student protesters involved with an encampment on its campus.

The encampment set up in an area known as King's College Circle last Thursday has seen protesters call on the university to disclose ties with the Israeli government and divest from Israeli companies.

Pro-Palestinian activists have also set up tents at McGill University in Montreal, the University of Ottawa, McMaster University in Hamilton and the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver.

