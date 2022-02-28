Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.

Ford was asked about the mask mandate during a press conference on Monday about creating a minimum wage for gig workers in Ontario.

"We aren't far away, so let’s all continue working together," Ford said. "What I'm hearing (is) over the next few weeks, maybe after March Break."

While Ford mentioned after March Break as a potential timeline, he also said he isn't ready to "set a date."

Ford said "there's no secret" he wants to drop the mask mandate, but he'll wait for Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore to give his recommendation.

"We'll wait for his advice and recommendations and once he gives us recommendations we’ll be able to move forward," Ford said. "There isn't a person I talk to who likes these masks, no one likes them, but I have to follow the advice."

Last week, Moore said Ontario's mask mandate would likely be lifted "simultaneously" across most sectors, including schools, when the time comes.

Ontario is only one day away from dropping nearly all of the COVID-19 restrictions, including the vaccine certificate program in most settings.

Capacity limits in all other indoor public settings will also be lifted as of Tuesday.