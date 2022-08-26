After six weeks on the market, Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Etobicoke home has sold for less than asking price, his realtor confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

The property, located at 6 Tettenhall Road, was originally listed on July 15 for $3,199,888.

At the end of July, that listing was terminated and the property was relisted for $2,800,888.

Monica Thapar of Snobar Realty Group told CTV News Toronto that the home was sold on Aug. 23 for $2,700,000.

The two-storey property boasts six bedrooms, four bathrooms and nearly 4,500 square feet of living space," according to the listing.

Ford has previously said that he plans to move to his late mother's house, which is located nearby

With files from CP24’s Chris Fox.