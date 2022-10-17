Doug Ford supports federal government's use of Emergencies Act to clear protesters
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media after attending the opening of the Kubota's new Canadian corporate headquarters and distribution facility in Pickering, Ont. on Wednesday October 12, 2022. Ford says he supports the measures taken by the federal government to end the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protests last winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 17, 2022 2:53PM EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he supports the measures taken by the federal government to end the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protests last winter.
Ford says he worked with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several mayors after hundreds gathered in downtown Ottawa in January in what local officials called an occupation that lasted several weeks.
People protesting government-mandated COVID-19 safety measures also gathered near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., shutting down incoming traffic from the U.S. for days.
Ford says he was not asked to testify in the inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act that got underway last week.
But he says he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Trudeau over the measures taken to end the blockade at the border and the occupation in Ottawa.
Ford says he had zero tolerance for the protesters' actions, but welcomed them to demonstrate at Queen's Park in Toronto.