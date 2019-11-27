

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.

The incident occurred in the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

Paramedics say one male was transported to a hospital for treatment and the victim’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The age of the victim has not yet been released.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects but reports from the scene suggest one person has been taken into custody.