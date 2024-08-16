Downtown Toronto building evacuated amid concerns that it could collapse: Toronto Fire
Published Friday, August 16, 2024 10:39AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2024 10:41AM EDT
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
The building is located on Dundas Street West near August Avenue.
Toronto Fire says that crews were first called to the area at around 10 a.m. for reports that a building appeared to be “leaning.”
Crews have since determined that the front of the building has been compromised and have ordered its evacuation, Toronto Fire says.
So far no injuries have been reported.
Dundas Street is currently closed between Augusta and Denison avenues.
Dundas St West + Augusta Av
10 a.m.
- Reports of a two story building that is 'leaning' towards the sidewalk/street area on Dundas
- Concern the building may collapse
- Police are on scene with @Toronto_Fire
- Dundas is closed from Augusta to Denison#GO1791248
