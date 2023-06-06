Downtown Toronto schools under lockdown after reports of person with a gun: police
Toronto Central Academy can be seen above in an undated photo. (Wikipedia Commons)
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2023 10:32AM EDT
Two downtown Toronto schools have been placed under lockdown after police say a person with a gun was reported at the property.
A tweet issued by Toronto police said officers are on scene at Central Toronto Academy and Horizon Alternative Senior, located at 570 Shaw Street, just southwest of Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. More to come.