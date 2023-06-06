Two downtown Toronto schools have been placed under lockdown after police say a person with a gun was reported at the property.

A tweet issued by Toronto police said officers are on scene at Central Toronto Academy and Horizon Alternative Senior, located at 570 Shaw Street, just southwest of Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

PERSON WITH A GUN:

Central Toronto Academy & Horizon Alternative SR

- reports of person with a gun

- school is currently in lockdown

- police o/s investigating

- no reported injuries

- will update#GO1289511

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 6, 2023

This is a developing story. More to come.