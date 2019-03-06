

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A number of parents braved the extreme cold and lined up outside a St. James Town community centre overnight ahead of the last registration window opening up for city-run summer camps and recreation programs.

The city splits up the accepting of registrations for its popular recreation programming by geography and today was the first chance for parents in the West Toronto/York district to sign up their children.

While the vast majority of parents do opt to register online, a small group still decide to line up outside recreation centres ahead of the 7 a.m. start to registrations.

The city says that there were about 2,000 registrations proceed over the phone or in person between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

That number included the dozens of parents that began lining up outside the Wellesley Community Centre late Tuesday night amid extreme cold.

Those parents weren’t let into the community centre until staff arrived at around 6:30 a.m.

“We tried the online situation (previously) but that didn’t work very well,” one of the parents, Maria, told CP24. “We kept getting crashed and we would call in and nobody would pick up the phone. By the time I could log in I could sign up one child but the other child was out of luck because there was no more space available, so unfortunately to get into one of these programs you have to wait in line. It has been a rough night.”

“I am signing up for summer camp and swimming for my three boys and this is the only way to do it,” another parent, Fabienne, said. “Online it is impossible. That’s the only way to do it, to wait in this cold. We have been here from 9:30 p.m. and waiting for the doors to open.”

The city has made extensive investments in its online sign up system in recent years and has said that that it has seen an improvement in the pace at which it is able to process registrations.

On Wednesday morning, city spokesperson Brad Ross said that 50,633 registrations were processed between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., which represents a 47.7 per cent increase from the same window in 2018. He said that about 96 per cent of registrations were processed online.