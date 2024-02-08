The Juno Awards unveiled this year’s list of nominees, but notably, Toronto’s very own Drake wasn’t on the list.

On Monday, the awards show announced all of the Canadian musicians nominated for this year’s Junos, with Charlotte Cardin, Daniel Caesar, and Talk holding the most nominations.

Drake released two projects that could have been considered: “For All The Dogs” and the collaborative project with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” The eligibility period for the 53rd annual Juno Awards was from Sept. 1, 2022 to Nov. 2, 2023.

A spokesperson for the Junos told CTV News Toronto in a statement that Drake’s records were not submitted for consideration this year, which is why he wasn’t on the list of nominations.

“Artists are nominated and selected for JUNO Awards based on several factors, including, artistic excellence, commercial success, critical acclaim, innovation, contributions to the Canadian music industry, live performances, music video accomplishments, and overall impact,” the statement reads.

“The criteria varies by category; however, each category undergoes a thorough selection process that involves voting by industry professionals who are members of [the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences].”

He has previously chosen to forgo consideration with “Scorpion,” years after he hosted the 2011 Juno Awards when he was snubbed for “Thank Me Later.”

Drake has often expressed his disdain towards awards shows – most recently following the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, which were held last weekend.

“All you incredible artists. Remember this show isn’t the facts, it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s name are kept a secret,” the rapper wrote in a post shared to his Instagram stories last Sunday, reshared by Complex on the social media platform. “(Literally you can Google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate sh-t in our world.”

His words appeared over his acceptance speech at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019, when he won for best rap song with “God’s Plan,” which he famously expressed his true thoughts about the event. As he accepted his Grammy, Drake compared working in the music industry to “playing in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport.”

“It’s not the NBA where at the end of the year, you’re holding a trophy because you made the right decisions and won the games,” Drake said. “This is a business where sometimes it’s up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York or anybody else.”

He continued to say an artist has already won if they have fans singing their songs word-for-word, or if you’re considered a “hero in your hometown,” before his mic was cut off.

The Juno Awards will be broadcast on March 24.

With files from The Canadian Press.