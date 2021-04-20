Hundreds of people who were scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccines at the drive-thru clinic at Canada's Wonderland Wednesday have had their appointments rebooked due to an expected bout of winter weather.

Environment Canada said Tuesday that Vaughan and much of the GTA could see between 4 and 8 cm of snow between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon as a low-pressure system moves through the region.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, York Region said those who were scheduled to get vaccinated at the outdoor drive-thru site on Wednesday will now have an appointment for the exact same time on Friday.

“Due to expected inclement weather, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Canada’s Wonderland will be closed tomorrow,” the statement said. “All appointments currently scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Canada’s Wonderland clinic have been rebooked for Friday, April 23, 2021 at the same time as the original appointment.

The region said residents who were booked to get a shot will be notified of their new appointments through email or by phone.

The region also said Tuesday that nearly 15,000 appointments had been booked at its public health-led clinics by 11 a.m. this morning after eligibility was expanded to residents 35 years of age and older in five hot spot communities.

More than 68 per cent of all York Region residents aged 65 and older have now received at least one vaccine dose. Nearly 49 per cent of residents between 60 and 64 in York Region have now received the first dose, while around 32 per cent of those between 55 and 59 have gotten a jab.