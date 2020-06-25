Peel Regional Police have laid charges against a 20-year-old driver in connection with a shocking crash that killed a mother and her three young daughters in Brampton last week.

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her daughters – Klara, 6, Lilianna, 4, and Mila, 1 – died on June 18 after the SUV they were travelling in was struck by an Infiniti as it made its way through the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has previously said that the driver who struck Ciasullo and her daughters was reported to the Ontario Provincial Police for “erratic and reckless” driving less than 30 minutes before the collision.

He also said that he was told by police that the individual behind the wheel “had multiple offences for driving” and had a prohibited licence as a result.

Investigators, however, have not confirmed those details at this point.

Peel Regional Police announced Thursday that the driver of the Infiniti has now been charged.

Brady Robertson, 20, of Caledon is facing four counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the deadly crash.

Peel Regional Police say the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charge laid is in relation to a separate incident in Caledon that occurred two days before the deadly crash.

They say a driver of a blue Infiniti coupe was involved in a “minor collision” at Dougal and Kennedy roads in Caledon.

When passersby approached the vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, police said.

Speaking on Thursday, Peel Regional Police Const. Kyle Villers said the video below captured the vehicle involved in the fatal crash that occurred two days later in Brampton:

Caledon OPP officers later spotted the vehicle on King Street in Caledon, but did not attempt to pull it over because it was travelling too fast.

Robertson appeared via phone in bail court at the Brampton courthouse on Thursday morning.

He was remanded into custody and will appear next in court on July 23.

Mom, girls remembered as “beyond beautiful lives”

The charges come the same day a funeral was held to lay the mother and her three daughters to rest.

Mourners sobbed outside St. Eugene de Mazenod Catholic Church in Brampton Thursday as four white caskets were carried into the church.

Delivering a eulogy, the children’s aunt, Connie Ciasullo, said there may be no words to describe the family’s grief, but “there are words, words that describe the happiness they brought to our lives and the places in our hearts they will also hold.”

Remembering her nieces through their smiles, kisses and pictures, she said Karolina and her girls “were like magnets to each other.”

“Love lived in Michael and Karolina’s home,” she said.

She described Karolina as her brother’s “rock and his north star.”

Calling him “one of the strongest people I know,” she said the memory of his wife and children will be the source of his strength as he moves forward.

“While we’ll never know why these beyond beautiful lives were taken from us so soon, we do know they will never be taken from our hearts, our minds and our prayers,” she said.

Wearing dark sunglasses, Michael Ciasullo greeted a few other mourners outside the church, but said nothing publicly. He sat with his head bowed as his sister delivered the eulogy for his wife and three daughters.

At a vigil held over the weekend, Karolina Ciasullo was also remembered as a beloved teacher and loving mother.

"My sister was my world," Ciasullo's sister said in tears." We had a bond that I cannot even start to describe to anyone. She was my rock."

Attendance at the service Thursday was limited to invited guests only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Audio from the service was broadcast on speakers outside the church and cameras livestreamed the service to accommodate those who could not be inside due to physical distancing rules limiting capacity to 30 per cent at houses of worship.