The driver of an alleged stolen vehicle is accused of speeding through a red light and striking two vehicles in Halton Region, including one that was carrying a four-year-old child, on Wednesday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police (HRP) said the first collision, which involved a red Jeep Cherokee, occurred at 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Louis St. Laurent Avenue and Farmstead Drive in Milton.

“Fortunately, the child was not seriously injured; however, the driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Jeep, which was believed to have been stolen from Kitchener, fled the scene. He was later spotted southbound on Highway 25.

Officers tried to stop him, but the driver did not comply, and police said he continued at a high rate of speed towards Oakville.

Police said shortly before 1 p.m., the same driver became involved in a second collision at The Canadian Road, near the Ford Assembly Plant. No one was seriously hurt in that collision, they said.

The suspect fled the scene again on foot and allegedly tried to rob an employee of their car keys in the parking lot of the Ford factory.

“This attempt to steal their vehicle keys was unsuccessful and the suspect fled into some brush located north of the plant,” HRP said.

The suspect was later located by the force’s K9 unit, He was found hiding in the bushes and taken into custody, said police.

On Thursday, investigators said that the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Saqr Kinani, of no fixed address, has been charged with 11 offences, including two counts each of failure to stop for an accident and dangerous driving as well as one count each of of flight from police, robbery, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Kinani was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.