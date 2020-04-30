

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man is facing charges after he was spotted doing donuts in a Hamilton parking lot and refused to stop, even after police showed up.

Police say that officers attend a McDonald’s parking lot at 674 Queenston Road at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving several complaints.

They say that upon arrivals officers observed a 2005 Infinity G35 conducting donuts in the parking lot and activated their emergency lights in an attempt to get the driver to stop. The driver, however, continued conducting donuts.

“For safety reasons, the officers maintained their position while continuing to monitor the vehicle. The vehicle briefly left the parking lot and upon its return, the driver exited the vehicle and was arrested without further incident,” Hamilton police said in a press release issued on Thursday morning.

Police say that the driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and mischief under $5,000.

Police seized the vehicle following the driver’s arrest and plan to hold it for seven days.

Police forces across the GTA have previously reported a rise in stunt driving charges amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In Toronto, police told CP24 that they have seen a 592 per cent rise in those offences since the province ordered the closure of non-essential businesses on March 23.