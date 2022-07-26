Driver busted going 200km/h near Burlington says he didn't know he was speeding
A speed camera that reads 200km/h can be seen above. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)
Published Tuesday, July 26, 2022 3:29PM EDT
A driver allegedly caught going twice the speed limit near Burlington, Ont. tried to tell Ontario Provincial Police officers he didn’t realize he was speeding.
According to a tweet issued by the OPP Tuesday, the driver was stopped on Highway 407 after being caught travelling 200km/h – nearly twice the speed limit.
The driver’s attempt at reasoning didn’t stop officers from suspending his licence for 30 days, along with impounding the vehicle in question for two weeks, says the OPP.
The driver was charged with stunt driving.