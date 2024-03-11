Driver charged after flying wheel shatters windshield on Highway 401 in Toronto
Published Monday, March 11, 2024 3:37PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 11, 2024 3:39PM EDT
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto-area highway.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon on Highway 401 near Victoria Park.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, a wheel somehow separated from a vehicle driving in the eastbound lanes of the highway. It then travelled into the westbound lanes striking a car with three occupants.
Photos provided by police show the windshield had completely shattered on the passenger side. There also appears to be a large hole in the top of the vehicle from where the wheel made impact.
Few other details have been released regarding the circumstances of the incident, but police say the occupants of the vehicle struck sustained only minor physical injuries.
Police say the driver of the other car has been charged with having a detached part.