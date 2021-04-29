A man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a Toronto traffic agent multiple times with his vehicle, while disobeying the agent's direction, police say.

On Monday, at around 1:45 p.m., a City of Toronto traffic agent was working at the intersection of York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto police said in a news release issued Thursday.

A driver of a black Chevrolet Cruze sedan was allegedly driving southbound on York Street and attempted to make a right turn westbound on the Gardiner Expressway from the left lane.

The traffic agent directed the driver to continue southbound on York street but the driver disobeyed and struck the agent multiple times with his car, police said.

The agent was not seriously injured.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged a man in connection with the incident.

Amaranth resident Zachary Verpaalen, 19, faces three charges, including assault with a weapon, assault to a peace officer and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Verpaalen will appear in court on June 7.

“Aggressive and threatening behaviour towards them [traffic agents] will not be tolerated. An assault on a Traffic Agent is considered as assault on a peace officer, and those who commit the offence will be investigated and charges will be laid when warranted,” Superintendent Scott Baptist from Traffic Services said in a statement.

Traffic agents are special constables and are empowered by the province to manage traffic at intersections in Toronto. They hold the same Highway Traffic Act authority as police officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).