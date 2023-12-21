Driver dies after vehicle crashes into tree in North York
A driver is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree in North York Thursday night.
Toronto police said the single-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Cummer and Snowcrest avenues, east of Bayview Avenue, shortly after 6:30 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.