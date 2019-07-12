

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Southbound Bathurst Street was closed at Bloor Street for several hours on Friday morning after a driver clipped some construction scaffolding and then fled the scene.

Bathurst Street was already down to one southbound lane in the area due to construction on the former Honest Ed’s site and police were forced to close the only open lane amid concerns over the potential for the damaged scaffolding to fall onto the roadway.

The roads, however, reopened at around 6:30 a.m. after crews used a forklift to tear down the damaged scaffolding.

A suspect vehicle description has not been provided at this time; however the foreman at the construction site told CP24 that it would have had to have been a large vehicle to cause so much damage.

“It must have been a big truck. This is built really strong (the scaffolding), it is built to protect people. It broke the block and everything, though,” Manny Coelho said.

There was no service on the 511 streetcar between Bathurst Station and Queen Street during the road closure.