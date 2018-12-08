

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene on foot after a fiery collision near Earl Bales Park early Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 4:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Bathurst Street at McAllister Road, which is just south of Sheppard Avenue.

Crews who were dispatched to the scene arrived to find the vehicle fully-engulfed but there was no sign of the driver.

Police subsequently confirmed to CP24 that they are investigating the incident as a fail-to-remain collision.

Bathurst Street remains closed between Sheppard Avenue and Reiner Road due to the investigation.