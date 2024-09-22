Driver, motorcyclist injured in north Etobicoke collision
A driver and a motorcyclist are receiving treatment at the hospital after colliding on Sept. 22 in north Etobicoke. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Sunday, September 22, 2024 8:25PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 22, 2024 8:50PM EDT
A driver and a motorcyclist are receiving treatment at the hospital after colliding on Sunday evening in north Etobicoke.
The crash happened in the Rexdale neighbourhood, near Rexdale and Humberwood boulevards.
Toronto police said they were called to that area around 6 p.m.
In a post on X, they said that a male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.
Police are asking motorists to consider alternate routes as road closures are in place.