Police say they are searching for the driver of a stolen pickup truck who fled the scene of a Brampton crash that left six people injured, including two children, on Thursday night.

The collision occurred in the area of Airport Road and Clark Boulevard shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, police said four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck.

“It is my understanding the pickup truck was the one that started the chain-reaction collision,” Const. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene.

She said the driver of the pickup truck fled the area following the collision and a passenger in the stolen vehicle was transported to hospital for treatment. He is now in custody but it is not clear what charges he will face.

Police said a woman and two children who were the occupants of one of the other vehicles involved were transported to hospital in critical condition on Thursday night. Patten confirmed Friday that their injuries are now believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

“It is my understanding that the vehicle with the female adult and the two children did have a dog and I’m very sorry to say the dog did not survive the collision,” Patten said.

The ages of the woman and children have not been released.

Two other males were also taken to hospital for minor injuries following the crash.

Police have not released a description of the driver who fled the scene and Patten would not comment on when the vehicle was stolen.

“The Major Collision Bureau is currently investigating,” she said.

-With files from CTV Toronto's Alex Arsenych