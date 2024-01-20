A driver who was submerged in icy waters for hours after a collision sent his vehicle into Keating Channel Saturday morning has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street at around 8:45 a.m.

Police said two vehicles collided, resulting in one going off the road and plunging through three inches of ice on Keating Channel.

Crews entered the water in an effort to rescue the occupant. About an hour later, they confirmed that the rescue effort was being treated as a recovery.

Police said the vehicle was recovered at 12:25 p.m., followed by the driver about 50 minutes later.

Life-saving measures were performed on the driver, who was later rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Just before 5 p.m., police said the driver was pronounced dead in hospital.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Lake Shore/Cherry St

- Collision with another vehicle resulted in one vehicle entering the water

- One involved driver has been taken to hospital

- The vehicle that entered the water has been extricated, there was no one located in the submerged vehicle

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 20, 2024

Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown. Members of Traffic Services are investigating the incident.