A man is in police custody after he allegedly rammed several parked cars, fired off a gun and grappled with officers attempting to apprehend him in a Toronto parking garage on Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Hilton and St. Clair avenues, east of Bathurst Street, at 7:52 a.m. for reports of a motorist colliding with other vehicles.

The driver fled the scene of the collisions and police later met up with him in an underground parking garage.

Police allege the driver drew a firearm and fired several shots.

Officers later attempted to arrest the man and several of them suffered minor injuries in a struggle to detain him.

A gun was allegedly found at the scene.

Eastbound St. Clair Avenue was closed along with a northbound lane of Bathurst Street to allow for the investigation.