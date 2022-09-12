Emergency responders rushed to the scene of a serious crash early this afternoon in Uxbridge that left one person injured.

The collision happened on Lakeridge Road near Reach Street in Uxbridge and involved a tractor trailer and a waste truck.

One driver has been taken to a Toronto trauma centre, Durham police said in a tweet.

Police told CP24 that person is in “potentially life-threatening condition.”

Members of @DRPSNorthDiv are at Reach Street and Lake Ridge Road in Uxbridge for a serious collision between a tractor trailer and a waste truck. One driver being transported to a Toronto trauma centre. pic.twitter.com/ZquRoo6Ffv — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) September 12, 2022

Currently, Lake Ridge Rd from Scugog Line 9 to Strattonville Crescent and Reach Street from Meed to Testa roads is closed as police investigate. The closure is expected to last several hours, police said.

More to come.