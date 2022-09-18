Driver rushed to trauma centre following Brampton crash
Published Sunday, September 18, 2022 1:53PM EDT
A driver has been rushed to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton.
The crash happened shortly before noon today near Kennedy Road and Edgemont Drive, which is north of Queen Street East.
According to Peel police, a motorist drove their vehicle into a hydro pole, which was knocked down and damaged a bus shelter.
Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.