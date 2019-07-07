

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A driver is relatively unhurt after their vehicle somehow departed the roadway and smashed through the wall of a home in Mississauga on Sunday evening.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Tenth Line and Rose Ridge Crescent at 8 p.m. for a report of a car into a home.

They arrived to find a black Lexus sedan stuck hanging sideways out of the side of a brick home.

The driver required extrication and Peel Paramedics said they were taken to a local hospital for assessment.

Nobody inside the home was injured.

Officers closed Tacc Drive at Tenth Line and Pringle Place at Tenth Line to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

It was the second such incident to occur in the GTA on Sunday.

Earlier a Toyota Corolla struck a house in Etobicoke.