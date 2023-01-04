A man in his 50s has been critically injured in a hit-and-run in Etobicoke.

Toronto police said a male pedestrian was struck by the driver of a vehicle in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and First Street just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Meanwhile, police said the driver of the vehicle, which is believed to be a black pick-up truck, fled the scene. No other description has been released.

Police have closed roads in the area for investigation.