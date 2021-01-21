Toronto police have released an image of a vehicle sought in a hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries in East York.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a collision at Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive shortly before noon.

A 59-year-old man was riding an e-bike north on Woodbine Avenue and attempted to make a right turn on O’Connor Drive.

A pick-up truck was travelling in the same direction when a collision occurred, police said.

The e-bike rider was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the pick-up truck failed to remain at the scene.

On Thursday, police released an image of the vehicle of interest.

It is described as a white 2017-2019 Ford F250 Supercab pick-up truck with a salter in the rear bed.

Police are looking to identify the vehicle and driver.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).