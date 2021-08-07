The Ontario Provincial Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle after an officer was struck in Haldimand Saturday evening.

It happened in the parking lot near Broad Street and Ramsey Drive in Dunnville.

The extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown. There is no immediate word on their condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured Ford pickup truck with a white enclosed trailer.

Police say the driver-side window is damaged.

No other details about the incident were released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.