A woman has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Mississauga, police say.

The collision happened in the area of The Credit Woodlands and Forestwood Drive shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Peel paramedics say a female pedestrian in her 60s suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police say the vehicle is described as a midsize white SUV.

There is no information on where the vehicle was last seen.