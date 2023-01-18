Driver sought after woman injured in Mississauga hit-and-run
A woman has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Mississauga, police say.
The collision happened in the area of The Credit Woodlands and Forestwood Drive shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Peel paramedics say a female pedestrian in her 60s suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police say the vehicle is described as a midsize white SUV.
There is no information on where the vehicle was last seen.