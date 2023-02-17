Toronto police are searching for the driver of an SUV who fled after hitting a pedestrian in the city's Don Mills neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Police said the collision happened at the intersection of The Donway East and Don Mills Road at around 9 a.m.

A vehicle was travelling west on The Donway East when it turned right onto northbound Don Mills Road and struck a 61-year-old woman crossing the intersection.

Police said the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Meanwhile, the woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Friday night, police released a limited description of the vehicle. It is believed to be an older model white SUV with a bike rack on the rear or possibly on top.

Police said the SUV sustained damage, including a broken headlight near the driver's side.

They are asking witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage that captured the collision to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.