

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A driver managed to walk away unharmed after slamming their vehicle into a retaining wall and flipping it onto its roof in North York overnight.

Reports from the scene suggest that the vehicle had taken the exit ramp from eastbound Highway 401 to Keele Street when it left the roadway, hit a retaining wall and launched into the air.

The vehicle then ended up on its roof on a walkway between two nearby apartment buildings.

Police say that there were no other vehicles involved in the collision.

They say that the driver managed to get out of the vehicle on their own.