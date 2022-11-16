Drivers are being advised to leave themselves some extra time to get around this morning as cleanup from Toronto’s first significant snowfall of the season continues.

About 5 to 10 cm of snow blanketed the city starting Tuesday morning and the snowfall continued overnight.

The city said Tuesday that salting efforts got underway before the snow began and that crews were “ready to go” to begin snow-clearing operations.

Still, drivers could face slick conditions and officials are urging those using the roads to exercise extra caution.

Environment Canada said Wednesday morning that a Winter Weather Travel Advisory remains in effect, with an additional 2 cm of snowfall possible this morning.

“Snow is expected to taper to scattered flurries later this morning. This snowfall is due to a low pressure system that will continue to track northeast across the region today,” Environment Canada said.

The advisory is in effect for York, Durham, Peel and Halton regions, as well as much of southern Ontario.

The agency said drivers should be prepared for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the advisory read. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Traffic was slow around some of the major routes early Wednesday, with a number of minor collisions reported around the city.