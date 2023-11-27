All eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401 are blocked at Victoria Park Avenue following a rollover involving a transport truck.

Police say that the single-vehicle accident occurred in the collector lanes sometime before 5 p.m. resulting in minor injuries.

The eastbound express lanes remain open but traffic in the collector lanes is being forced off at Victoria Park Avenue, police say.

Rollover: #Hwy401 eb collectors at Victoria Park. Single vehicle, minor injuries. Eb express lanes are open, collector lanes traffic will be forced off at Victoria Park during clean up. Expect delays. #TorontoOPP ^ks pic.twitter.com/3EOnT0TWQS — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 27, 2023

“Expect delays,” OPP said in a message posted to social media.