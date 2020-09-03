

Miriam Katawazi, CP24.com





Ontario driving test services will resume to full capacity next week after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped and then reduced operations.

The provincial government announced on Thursday that all full-time DriveTest centres will be offering, once again, 100 per cent of their services with all restrictions removed.

This means that Ontario residents will now be able to book their Class G1 and M1 tests, as well as carry out driver licence exchanges and upgrades on a first come, first served basis.

With an appointment, residents can book and carry out Class G2 and Class G road tests, as well all motorcycle road and commercial driver road tests.

"Our government has taken great care to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers as DriveTest centres have gradually reintroduced services," Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said in a news release Thursday.

"The resumption of full driver testing services at DriveTest centres will help more people to get back to work as our province continues to reopen."

The centres will require customers to wear face coverings, sanitize their hands and carry out temperature checks when taking road tests.

The government says it’s asking people to be patient and only access services when needed immediately in order to avoid crowding at the centres.

Ontario has temporarily extended the validity of all driver licences so that no one will lose their licence as a result of COVID-19.

In March, the government had closed all its DriveTest centres to curb the spread of the disease.