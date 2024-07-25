A dump truck driver is facing a charge under the Highway Traffic Act after a load of dirt gave way and ended up covering multiple lanes of traffic in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 410 near Sandalwood Parkway.

Police say that the falling dirt struck at least two other vehicles “causing minor damage to them and making a mess of all the lanes.”

The driver of the truck, a 30-year-old man from Oshawa, was subsequently charged with failing to properly secure a load.