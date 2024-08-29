Durham police say a six-month long multi-jurisdictional firearms investigation has led to the arrest of 32 people, resulting in 184 charges being laid and the seizure of 16 weapons.

At a news conference on Thursday in Whitby, police said the investigation called ‘Project Burton’ was conducted with the support of Toronto and Ontario Provincial Police.

“I want to emphasize our ongoing commitment to taking illegal firearms off of our streets. These weapons in the wrong hands pose a significant threat to the safety of our neighborhoods and to the lives of our citizens,” Durham Police Chief Peter Moreira said.

“Our officers are working tirelessly to combat gun violence, and we have already made significant strides in reducing the number of illegal firearms in circulation through enhanced community enforcement operations.”