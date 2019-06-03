

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police say officers seen in a video holding a teenager down on the ground and repeatedly punching him in the back followed proper protocol when trying to apprehend him.

The video, which has been circulating online, shows two Durham police officers attempting to handcuff a young male who is on the ground. On multiple occasions, one of the officers is seen punching the male in the back.

The video prompted the Durham Regional Police Service to issue a statement on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred in Whitby at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15.

Police told CP24 that members of the Central West Division received a call from the family of a teen who was reportedly distraught and may be armed with a knife.

Officers who responded to the call later located a 16-year-old who matched the description walking with his friends in a residential area near Cathedral Drive and Brookstream Court.

Police said the male had existing cuts to his hand and was uncooperative with the officers who were trying to speak with him.

“The officers, while attempting to apprehend him, brought him to the ground and tried to handcuff the male. Several punches were used to gain compliance of the male, who refused to make his hands available. The male was eventually placed into custody and was not injured,” Durham police said in the statement.

“A copy of the video and the officer's Use of Force report will be forwarded to the training branch and to the Professional Standards Unit for review.”

Durham police said the officers involved are not under investigation as they “followed proper protocol based on the information provided.”

No weapon was recovered and no charges were laid against the teen, police confirmed to CP24.