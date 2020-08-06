

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





The homicide unit is investigating after the remains of a newborn baby was found in the water in Pickering, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Frisco and Montgomery Park roads after human remains were found near the shoreline of Lake Ontario by a citizen.

They later determined that the remains belonged to an infant.

No further information has been provided, but police say a post-mortem examination will take place “in coming days.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.