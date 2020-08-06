Durham police investigating after remains of newborn baby found in Pickering
Emergency crews were called to the area of Frisco and Montgomery Park roads after human remains were found near the shoreline of Lake Ontario by a citizen.
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 7:47PM EDT
The homicide unit is investigating after the remains of a newborn baby was found in the water in Pickering, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.
They later determined that the remains belonged to an infant.
No further information has been provided, but police say a post-mortem examination will take place “in coming days.”
This is a breaking news story. More to come.