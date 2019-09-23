

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police in Uxbridge Township say four citizens saved an elderly man’s life when they pulled him from a vehicle following a fiery crash over the weekend.

At around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, an adult and three teens were driving in the area of Regional Road 1 and Zephyr Road when they noticed a vehicle on fire on the side of the road.

The group approached the car and saw that a man was unconscious at the wheel.

They freed the man and pulled him to safety just before the car became “fully engulfed in flames,” police say.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics arrived on the scene to assess the 81-year-old victim.

Police say the man, who was not injured, was later charged with failing to provide a breath sample.