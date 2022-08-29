The operator of an e-bike driver was rushed to a trauma centre early Monday morning after colliding with a parked car in Toronto’s High Park area.

The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Bloor Street West, between High Park and Clendenan avenues.

The driver, identified by Toronto paramedics as a man in his 50s, has serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Bloor Street West is currently closed in both directions as Toronto police’s traffic services unit investigates.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-808-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.