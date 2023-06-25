Early morning robbery in Parkdale sends man to hospital with stab wounds
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Published Sunday, June 25, 2023 8:23AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 25, 2023 8:27AM EDT
A man is in hospital with what Toronto police are describing as a “serious injury” after being stabbed during a robbery early Sunday morning in the city’s west end.
The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. in Parkdale, near Queen Street West and Wilson Park Road, just east of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Police are searching for two suspects.
The first is described as a Black male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a baggy white t-shirt and red shorts.
The second suspect is a white male, also in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.