A man is in hospital with what Toronto police are describing as a “serious injury” after being stabbed during a robbery early Sunday morning in the city’s west end.

The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. in Parkdale, near Queen Street West and Wilson Park Road, just east of Roncesvalles Avenue.

Police are searching for two suspects.

The first is described as a Black male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a baggy white t-shirt and red shorts.

The second suspect is a white male, also in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.