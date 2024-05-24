Mississauga voters will be heading to the polls on Monday, June 10 to choose a new mayor in a special byelection, but early voting opens today. Here's everything you need to know.

Why is Mississauga having an election for mayor?

For more than three decades, the city was led by its longest-serving mayor, Hazel McCallion. After 36 years on the job, McCallion stepped down in 2014. She was succeeded by former councillor and MP Bonnie Crombie, who won her final term two years ago in 2022 when municipalities across the province held elections. But last year Crombie ran for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party, and announced after winning in December, that she would step down as mayor. Her final day on the job was Jan. 12.

Crombie's resignation half way through her term triggered a special byelection to choose a new mayor.

Who's running?

Typically incumbents have a strong advantage and that seems to be particularly true in Mississauga. With no incumbent in the race, a slew of candidates have thrown their hats in the ring.

In all, there are 16 candidates.

That includes three sitting members of Mississauga City Council – Dipika Damerla, Stephen Dasko, and Alvin Tedjo – and one former city councillor, Carolyn Parrish. Parrish stepped down in order to run for mayor.

Brian Crombie, the ex-husband of former mayor Bonnie Crombie and chief operating officer of a real estate development company, is also running.

Peter McCallion, the son of former mayor Hazel McCallion, was in the race, but dropped out.

Who's in the lead?

Recent polling has indicated that Carolyn Parrish, a former councillor and MP, enjoyed a wide lead after nominations closed earlier this month.

However Parrish has faced some controversy over comments she made at a debate which were circulated on social media. In them, she questioned the value of gender-neutral bathrooms. She later said her comments were taken out of context.

On May 14, Parrish cited "a new style of politics" in the race which she said has led to threats against her and a colleague. She did not offer specifics about the threats, but said she would no longer participate in any debates "to prioritize the safety of myself and my colleague."

How do I vote

Advance voting is being held May 24 to 25 at the Mississauga Civic Centre at 300 City Centre Drive. Then on June 1-2, advance voting will be available at multiple locations in each ward.

Election Day is June 10 and polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find your voting location for Election Day on the city's website.