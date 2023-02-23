A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly failing to remain at the scene of a collision that killed a pedestrian in York Region this past fall.

On Sept. 28, 2022, at around noon, York Regional Police Service (YRPS) said officers found a male pedestrian deceased on Davis Drive, between Bales Road and Warden Avenue, in the Town of East Gwillimbury.

Investigators said the victim appeared to have been struck by the driver of a vehicle.

On Tuesday, the suspect, identified as 51-year-old John Romano, of East Gwillimbury, turned himself in to police. He has been charged with one count of fail to stop after accident – causing death.

Police in York Region are thanking the public and the media for their help in sharing their appeal for information, which they said resulted in Romano being identified and arrested.

“We will continue to ask for the assistance of the community in investigating serious and fatal collisions, especially those where the driver fails to remain at the scene,” YRPS said in a news release.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision are urged to contact YRPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.