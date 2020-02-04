

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 near North York have reopened following a police investigate a fatal single-vehicle collision.

Around 7 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that all eastbound express lanes approaching Dufferin Street were blocked after a 59-year-old man died in a single-vehiclel collision.

“One male drive has been pronounced dead in hospital,” Schmidt said on social media.

“Obviously a very tragic outcome right now. We are trying to understand what the circumstances were in this collision, why it took place.”

Traffic was forced off into the collectors lanes as police investigated the crash. About an hour later, the roadways reopened.

No further information has been released regarding the crash.