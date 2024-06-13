Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 reopen at Leslie after fuel spill
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen on an officer during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Thursday, June 13, 2024 5:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2024 7:06AM EDT
A busy stretch of Highway 401 running through Toronto has reopened after a fuel spill shut down several lanes early Thursday.
Ontario Provincial Police said around 4:40 a.m. that the eastbound express to collector transfer lanes of the highway were closed at Leslie Street following a fuel spill from a tractor trailer.
The lanes were closed for several hours, but reopened around 7 a.m.
No injuries were reported.