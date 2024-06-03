It appears the massive empty space formerly occupied by Nordstorm at the Eaton Centre will soon have a new tenant.

Eataly has now confirmed that it plans to open its fourth Toronto location at the downtown mall.

It is not clear exactly when the new location will open but in an email to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson confirmed that it will happen sometime in 2025.

Following the launch of its first location in Yorkville in 2019, Eataly has since opened at Sherway Gardens and CF Shops at Don Mills.

The massive, 220,000 square-foot retail space at the Eaton Centre has been vacant since Nordstorm closed back in 2023, just seven years after it took over the location previously occupied by Sears Canada.