

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Eight people are in hospital after a four-vehicle collision in Newmarket, police say.

It happened on Davis Drive somewhere between Jane and Keele streets at around 7:15 a.m.

According to York Regional Police Inspector Peter Casey, there may have been a “secondary collision” that occurred following the initial crash though that details has not yet been confirmed.

Casey told CTV News Barrie that two of the victims have critical injuries, including a child. He said that there are also three people with serious injuries and three others with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains the subject of an ongoing investigation.

“Due to the severity of the injuries the scene was shut down and now at this time the investigation is just beginning,” he said. “I can’t really speak to the cause or what occurred.”

Members of the York Regional Police major collisions investigation unit were called to the scene and conducted a full reconstruction of the accident.

Davis Drive was closed between Jane and Keele streets as a result but the roadway reopened at around 2:30 p.m..

Casey said that the child injured in the crash "has not been stabilized" and remains in critical condition. He said that there were several other people in the vehicles that escaped injury.