

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An 84-year-old male pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in a residential area of Markham early on Thursday morning.

York Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Ninth Line and 14th Avenue at 5:59 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

They arrived to find an 84-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Major Collision Bureau officers are investigating the cause of the collision.