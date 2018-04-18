

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man critically injured in a fire at an apartment building in the city’s east end this morning has died in hospital.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a highrise on Strathmore Boulevard, near Danforth and Greenwood avenues, at around 3:30 a.m.

The fire started in a unit on the 13th floor of the building, Toronto Fire told CP24 Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, smoke had migrated into the hallway near the unit of origin.

“Crews made entry, quick entry, got the fire knocked down, and during their primary search, rescued and removed one occupant from the unit,” Dept. Chief Jim Jessop said at the scene.

Firefighters brought the injured occupant down to the lobby, where emergency crews conducted CPR.

According to paramedics, the victim, identified as a man in his 70s, was without vital signs when he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Jessop later confirmed that the man died from his injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to the victim’s family," he said. "It’s never a good day when we lose anyone to fire in this city."

The apartment building was not evacuated but occupants were asked to shelter in place as the 13th floor was ventilated.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and a Toronto Fire investigator will be looking into the cause and origin of the deadly blaze.

“(It is) way too early to tell any potential causes of this fire," Jessop said.

He noted that this is the second fatal fire at the building in the last six months.

"Sometime in late 2017, near the end of November, Toronto Fire was at this building for another fire that resulted in a fatality. That fire was again also contained to the unit by our firefighters," Jessop said.

"The cause was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials."